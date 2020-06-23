© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Discusses UAMS COVID-19 Case Projections From Mountain Home

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
Governor Asa Hutchinson held today's coronavirus response briefing from Mountain Home where he reported 595 new COVID-19 cases. Ten more Arkansans have died from the virus bringing the total to 237 while eleven more people have been hospitalized. Hutchinson also discussed modeling done by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that indicates a peak in late September with different possible scenarios that range from a mean average of 133,000 total infections to a worst-case total of more than 250,000. Medical professionals say such modeling can change if intervention is taken to slow the spread. Secretary of Health Nate Smith once again stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing masks, provided an update on the CDC teams investigative work in Northwest Arkansas, and warned about the potential for more coronavirus spread if Arkansans have learned nothing from the Memorial Day holiday. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
