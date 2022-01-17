© 2022 KUAF
Eureka Springs Contends with Growing Homeless Population

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST
A selfie taken by Kim York inside her tent this winter, recently provided emergency accommodations by ECHO Village.
Volunteers Steven, Teresa, Michelle, Thomas, Billy Meyers, pose with director Pattie Jarrett, inside A Cup of Love Ministry.
Suzie Bell stands with Puppy, in front of ECHO Village on Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs.
The historic town of Eureka Springs is a popular tourist destination -- and now, increasingly, a homeless destination. We visit ECHO and A Cup of Love Ministry, two charities that generously serve the impoverished, and talk with a city official trying to find ways to better accomodate the low-income population.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
