Washington County Quorum Court Committee Express Tacit Support for Jail Doctor's Use of Ivermectin

Washington County Quorum Court Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee members Monday night approved a non-binding resolution expressing appreciation for Dr. Robert Karas, operator of Karas Correctional Health in Fayetteville. Karas is under contract to medically treat county jail detainees. Karas prescribes off-label use of ivermectin, not approved by FDA, to prevent or treat Covid-19 in the jail. ACLU-Arkansas last month filed a federal lawsuit against Karas and the county claiming medical maltreatment of hundreds of county jail detainees.
