Washington County Quorum Court Committee Express Tacit Support for Jail Doctor's Use of Ivermectin

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published February 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
wcqc_jails.jpg
Courtesy
/
WCQC/Youtube

Washington County Quorum Court Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee members Monday night approved a non-binding resolution expressing appreciation for Dr. Robert Karas, operator of Karas Correctional Health in Fayetteville. Karas is under contract to medically treat county jail detainees. Karas prescribes off-label use of ivermectin, not approved by FDA, to prevent or treat Covid-19 in the jail. ACLU-Arkansas last month filed a federal lawsuit against Karas and the county claiming medical maltreatment of hundreds of county jail detainees.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Washington County Quorum CourtIvermectin
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
