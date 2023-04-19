© 2023 KUAF
Resilient Black Women: Talking About Trauma with Bricia Tatiana Mayombo

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published April 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
*Trigger Warning* - This episode discusses child sexual abuse, assault, and trauma.

Joi and Deneshia talk with Bricia Tatiana Mayombo, a certified Healing and Transformation Coach. She is on a divine mission to help women on their journey of healing from past trauma and become the best version of themselves! She is the author of, “The Power of Forgiveness: How to Overcome Unforgiveness.” In her book, Bricia shares the awakening that led to her own healing journey.

You can find more from Bricia on her YouTube channel here. And you can find her book for sale here.

