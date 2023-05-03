Resilient Black Women: Reflections of Our Time at UAPB

Joi and Deneshia reflect on their time at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff earlier this Spring, where they led a presentation on Black girls and mental health. They also discuss the different ways in which depression and anxiety affect Black women and how there needs to be room within the imagery of Black Girl Magic, for Black Girl Pain as well.

