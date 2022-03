The concept of living between two worlds is a familiar one for University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe. This week, she explores that idea with music and performances by Reena Esmail and Zakir Hussain.

Zakir Hussain will bring Triveni to Walton Arts Center April 5th at 7:00pm. The Grammy-winning musician will play the tabla and be joined on stage by Kala Ramnath on violin and Jayanthi Kumaresh on Saraswati veena.