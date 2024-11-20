© 2024 KUAF
Undisciplined

“The Public Health Approach”

By Karynecia Conner,
Caree Banton
Published November 20, 2024 at 8:46 AM CST
In this podcast episode, we speak with medical doctor, public health expert, editor of The American Journal of Public Health since 2015, former editor of "Epidemiology in History" at the American Journal of Epidemiology, and author of The Public Health Approach: Population Thinking from the Black Death to COVID-19. He breaks down how issues from immigration to racism can create challenges in the public health system. He highlights why certain countries in Africa have been considered tropical hotspots. He insists that meaningful change in public health must be driven from a population perspective.

Alfred Morabia:

