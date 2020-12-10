AP's Andrew DeMillo discusses Arkansas' 2021 Legislative Session

With the Arkansas 2021 Legislative Session set to begin in just over a month, state lawmakers have already begun to file bills, effectively giving a preview of some of the issues that will be debated and voted on.

Andrew DeMillo is the Capitol Correspondent for the Little Rock bureau of the Associated Press. He speaks to Member Station KUAR's Sarah Kellogg about what lawmakers may discuss during the session and how they will meet during the pandemic.

The session begins on January 11, 2021.

