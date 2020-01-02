A-State Partners with State Officials to Teach High School Students Computer Coding

The Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas State University, and the Arkansas Public School Resource Center is partnering to provide a statewide online coding curriculum starting with the fall 2020 semester. The initiative allows 250 high school students across the state to participate in the UpSkill program tuition free. This supports Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s initiative on computer coding and computer science skills. The course structure leads students through a nine-month curriculum that prepares students to receive a certificate in Swift coding. The Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has provided the Arkansas Public School Resource Center a 118-thousand dollar grant to fund the program. Click on the Listen button.



