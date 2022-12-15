F.Y.R.E. Exhibit to Showcase LGBTQ+ Student Artists

An exhibition of artworks created by LGBTQ+ youth participating in F.Y.R.E. — Fenix Youth Refuge Experience — an after-school arts program sponsored by Mt. Sequoyah Center and hosted by Fenix Art gallery, will take place this Saturday December 17 from 5 to 7pm in Mt. Sequoyah Center Hall. Works by a number of F.Y.R.E. instructors will also be on display, who include punch needle artist Tara Fletcher-Gibbs, insta-film photographer Kat Stone, portrait artist Annie Edmondson, painter Jay Hinley, printmaker Laurie Foster, potter James Williams, chime maker Aubrey Doville, photographer Dan Holtmeyer, mandala creator Colleen D'Antoni, and coil potter Jewel Hayes.