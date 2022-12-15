© 2022 KUAF
F.Y.R.E. Exhibit to Showcase LGBTQ+ Student Artists

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST
F.Y.R.E. Program Coordinator Taylor Johnson is curating an exhibit of artworks created by LGBTQ+ students.

An exhibition of artworks created by LGBTQ+ youth participating in F.Y.R.E. — Fenix Youth Refuge Experience — an after-school arts program sponsored by Mt. Sequoyah Center and hosted by Fenix Art gallery, will take place this Saturday December 17 from 5 to 7pm in Mt. Sequoyah Center Hall. Works by a number of F.Y.R.E. instructors will also be on display, who include punch needle artist Tara Fletcher-Gibbs, insta-film photographer Kat Stone, portrait artist Annie Edmondson, painter Jay Hinley, printmaker Laurie Foster, potter James Williams, chime maker Aubrey Doville, photographer Dan Holtmeyer, mandala creator Colleen D'Antoni, and coil potter Jewel Hayes.

Ozarks At Large LGBTQ+ youthFenix ArtsMt. Sequoyah CenterOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
