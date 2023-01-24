Northwest Arkansas Writers Examine Rhode Island Murder 140 Years Later

On today's show, two Fayetteville writers focus on the murder of Benjamin Burton, a prominent and beloved Rhode Island Black businessman in “A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness.” JD Clayton, Fort Smith singer-songwriter is scheduled to release his debut album Long Way from Home this month. Plus, Roby Brock, editor-in-chief of Talk Business & Politics, and Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, review the beginning weeks of the state legislative session. Plus, Arkansas Attorney General reveals his wishes for criminal justice reform and more.