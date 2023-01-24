© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Northwest Arkansas Writers Examine Rhode Island Murder 140 Years Later

By Kyle Kellams,
Timothy Dennis
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST
OAL-Grove-new-Transparent
KUAF

On today's show, two Fayetteville writers focus on the murder of Benjamin Burton, a prominent and beloved Rhode Island Black businessman in “A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness.” JD Clayton, Fort Smith singer-songwriter is scheduled to release his debut album Long Way from Home this month. Plus, Roby Brock, editor-in-chief of Talk Business & Politics, and Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, review the beginning weeks of the state legislative session. Plus, Arkansas Attorney General reveals his wishes for criminal justice reform and more.

Tags
Ozarks At Large arts and culturecriminal justiceTalk Business and PoliticsArkansas Democrat GazettemusicViolent CrimeArkansas Legislative Session
Kyle Kellams
News Director / Ozarks at Large Host
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Timothy Dennis
Strategic Technical Planner / Reporter
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content