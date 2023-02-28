© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Anvil Sessions Feature Variety of Local Music

By Timothy Dennis
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST
Holy Anvil Recording Co. is a recording studio that has captured demos and albums for local bands for a few years. But in the past few months, it has started producing a new video series, highlighting music from some of those same local bands. We talk with aif Box, owner of Holy Anvil Recording Company, about the Anvil Sessions and about how the studio got its start.

You can find more about the Anvil Sessions, and watch the latest episode with Sad Palomino, here.

