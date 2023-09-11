Jessi's House offers sanctuary to homeless LGBTQ+ young adults in Arkansas

A restored Victorian-era home built in 1888 in Fort Smith occupied by generations of families is now a refuge for homeless LGBTQ+ young adults. An old-growth magnolia tree in the front yard provides shade and fragrant white blooms to those who enter. Inside, the richly painted and varnished wood interior is illuminated by original stained-glass windows. The shelter is called "Jessi's House" named after Jessi Cabri Bradley, a 23-year-old lesbian woman who tragically died in the winter of 2020. Brenna Sardina, one of three case managers, takes a seat at the dining room table to share the story.

“We're a safe home for young LGBT adults who are facing housing insecurity," Sardina said, "at a time where our government is posing heavy threats to our rights and family rejection here is very high in the South. We want to provide a safe haven where people can be their true selves.”

The Human Rights Campaign this summer declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans after 48 state legislatures in 2023, including the Arkansas General Assembly, proposed nearly 500 bills targeting the civil rights of LGBTQ+ children, teens and adults. More than 75 bills so far have been signed into law.

For this reason, Fort Smith philanthropists Melanie and Clint Sharp, who reside in Oakland, California, donated the house and property to the Jessi’s House Project. The Sharps are co-founders of the nonprofit along with Fort Smith native Patrick Boze a New York-based life coach and social entrepreneur.

Brenna Sardina was on staff when the transitional home first opened in Feb. 2022, welcoming two residents. Four more arrived a month later.

“Now we're able to house seven-- soon to house eight," she said.

It’s quiet in the home this morning. Residents are away at work or school. Jessi's house has a long waitlist. Applicants apply online. Candidates undergo rigorous interviews and background checks, says Samantha Holland, a second case manager, taking seat in the dining room.

Jacqueline Froelich / kuaf Brenna Sardina, left, Samantha Holland and Clay Mitchell, read messages on the purple cloth covering the dining room table written by residents. The dining room is used for meals, house meetings and board games.

“Basically we're just asking, you know, why do you need us, what can you get from us, how can we help you?" Holland said. "And then we take that information to our board and we pick. And it's hard to pick. If we aren't able to house them, we do a lot of out-of-resident case management, so we will work with them, help them get on food stamps or even help them integrate into the community. We help them get into school, we help them get jobs, we can do resumes, we can do mock interviews. So even if we aren't able to house people, we always try to help."

Holland says LGBTQ+ young adults often end up homeless because their family rejects them.

Mom and dad, grandma, whoever — don't believe that their child's life choices align with their own values and so instead of having an open discussion, asking questions, they throw these young adults to the streets. Samantha Holland

So those seeking shelter arrive traumatized, she said.

“We’re talking about sexual abuse, we're talking about physical abuse, we're talking about emotional, spiritual, all the abuses that you could think of. And then they grow up they turn 18, and they go into a world that offers the same. We have residents who've been harassed in the bathroom, we've had residents who have been called ‘it’, we have residents who are scared to kiss their partner in public, and a lot of the times they they don't feel safe going to Walmart or doing the things that cisgender and straight people do. They experience a lot of verbal abuse in the community that sometimes leads to violence.”

Jacqueline Froelich / kuaf The comfortable living room is a secure commons for both residents and staff.

Jessi’s House has firm guidelines for residents, with a strict curfew as well as drug and alcohol testing. Residents receive therapy, and medical care as needed. Security cameras are in common rooms and main entrances, to protect residents, staff as well as two dozen volunteers who come thru to help.

Initially, Holland says, stays were limited to six months but are now extended to 18 months.

“They get on their feet and save money," she said. "We do expect them to save about 60 percent of their paychecks so that when the 18 month is up, they have first months rent and the deposit. We help them move in, furniture and all.”

Clay Mitchell, a third case worker, says newcomers quickly settle in.

You see dramatic change, over a lot of the time. It’s like they can be themselves, they can be outspoken. It's like they don’t have to keep everything inside. It's like they’re getting to be themselves for the first time and it makes a big difference. Clay Mitchell

The front parlor of Jessi’s House which once accommodated Victorian-era visitors, now serves as staff office quarters. The ornate living room is a common area, and down a narrow ornate wood paneled corridor is the communal kitchen, stocked with fresh and packaged foods — much of it obtained with state supplemental food assistance.

“Our residents often cook for themselves or cook for each other," Sardina said. "We don't have a scheduled meal time. This is independent living. So sometimes we all collectively decide that we're going to cook dinner and have dinner together.”

Through the foyer, and up two flights of stairs are residential bedrooms, several bathrooms, and a transition closet stocked with gender affirming under and outer garments. Samantha Holland leads us to a section of the house that demarcates the troubled history of this home.

“This is the servants dwelling," she said, looking down at horizontal floor board marking separate bedroom and bathroom quarters, as well as a back staircase. She looks over her shoulder, towards a slightly elevated upper level of rooms. "And this was the master dwelling."

Sardina said the floorboard serves as a terrible reminder.

“It's just symbolic to me for us to have an LGBT home in a house where like we can literally walk over these borders, over these things that separated us," she said. "So to me it's a symbolic of where we come from and where we will continue to to go.”

A total of twenty residents have been accommodated since Jessi’s House opened, Sardina said.

“I have a particular client that I am in contact with. One of our first residents," she said. "I still am in touch with them and their mother, and while she was here she was able to repair her relationship with her mother and her mother is now an incredible support system.”

Jessi’s House is the only shelter for LGBTQ+ young adults in Arkansas with plans to expand. According to the Trevor Project, almost one-third of LGBTQ+ youth report experiencing homelessness or housing instability at some point in their lives.

The nonprofit Jessi’s House is seeking a van or large passenger vehicle for group travel to medical appointments, job interviews, college or vocational school classes and field trips. Staff are also in need of household cleaning and paper supplies, and gift cards for residents to purchase personal items. Monetary donations are also needed and welcome.

