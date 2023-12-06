© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the Season of Giving at KUAF! Learn how you can give to KUAF and get gifts in return!
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Squirrel Nut Zippers talk holiday tour

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST
The Squirrel Nut Zippers will be on stage at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The concert is part of their Holiday Caravan Tour.
Squirrel Nut Zippers
/
snzippers.com
The Squirrel Nut Zippers will be on stage at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The concert is part of their Holiday Caravan Tour.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers have developed a loyal following over the last 30 years, recording and performing a mix of swing, blues, R&B, bluegrass, and vintage country. The band encountered success in 1998 when they released Christmas Caravan, a Christmas album of mostly original songs. That record serves as the core of the current Zippers tour that will stop at Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Jimbo Mathus, an SNZ founder, about their ongoing holiday adjacent tour.

Tags
Ozarks at Large holidaysMusicWalton Arts Centerlive music
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    'Garholidays Winter Showcase'
    Kyle Kellams
    Fayetteville-based Gar Hole Records is staging its second annual "Garholidays Winter Showcase," featuring bands the label has worked with in 2023 or will work with in the future. The concert will take place on the George’s Majestic Lounge stage Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9. Kurt DeLashmet with Gar Hole Records spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the shows and what it's like to run a record label in 2023.
  • Arts and Culture
    Dan Maguire stops in to sing a couple of songs
    Kyle Kellams
    Illinois-based singer/songwriter Dan Macquire stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio recently during a tour that took him through northwest Arkansas. He played a couple of songs for us and talked about falling in love with music when he was growing up in Tulsa.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Native solar meadows, the Squirrel Nut Zippers holiday tour
    Jacqueline Froelich
    On today's show, the benefits of solar panel arrays on native grasslands. Also, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will use $17.5 million to improve maternal health in the state. Plus, Nate Walls with Second Helping NWA is busy again this time of year.