Squirrel Nut Zippers talk holiday tour

The Squirrel Nut Zippers have developed a loyal following over the last 30 years, recording and performing a mix of swing, blues, R&B, bluegrass, and vintage country. The band encountered success in 1998 when they released Christmas Caravan, a Christmas album of mostly original songs. That record serves as the core of the current Zippers tour that will stop at Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Jimbo Mathus, an SNZ founder, about their ongoing holiday adjacent tour.