The federal government recently granted $650,000 to University of Arkansas-based U.S. Geological Survey research ecologist Caleb Roberts to help combat the threat of invasive species. Roberts is leading a research project to develop an early detection and extirpation system for exotic species that harm native ecosystems. The team will initially focus research on Cogon Grass, the seventh worst weed in the world and a newcomer to the Natural State.

