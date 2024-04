AMMPLIFY Fest is a free, two-day live music and art festival taking place later this month at Mount Sequoyah. AMMPLIFY's mission is to provide mentorship and a platform to the arts community in northwest Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani speaks with art and music mentors Déa Self and Raiff Box, as well as social media mentor Julia Paganelli Marín, about what attendees can expect to see at the festival.