How Jewel created 'Portal: An Art Experience'
“The Portal: An Art Experience with Jewel” will open to the public next month. Imagined and curated by Jewel, the Grammy-nominated singer and author, the exhibit begins with a holographic image of Jewel welcoming patrons, a video conversation led by the singer at selected works in the contemporary art wing and a drone show over the pond at the museum. This week, Jewel talked about how she conceived “The Portal: An Art Experience with Jewel” while at Crystal Bridges.