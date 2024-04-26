How Jewel created 'Portal: An Art Experience'

Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Paul Hoff are wife-and-husband, filmmakers, and the musical duo The Bergamot. They’re the protagonists and subjects of the documentary “State of the Unity,” which will screen at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on April 11. The movie follows Nathaniel and Jillian as they drive across the county, searching for unity through music and art. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with the artists about the film and what they learned during its creation.

