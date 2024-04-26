© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

How Jewel created 'Portal: An Art Experience'

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:11 PM CDT
Crystal Bridges
/
crystalbridges.org

“The Portal: An Art Experience with Jewel” will open to the public next month. Imagined and curated by Jewel, the Grammy-nominated singer and author, the exhibit begins with a holographic image of Jewel welcoming patrons, a video conversation led by the singer at selected works in the contemporary art wing and a drone show over the pond at the museum. This week, Jewel talked about how she conceived “The Portal: An Art Experience with Jewel” while at Crystal Bridges.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
