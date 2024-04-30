Interview meets existential game show with 'Wild Card'

The passing of a parent can help put things in perspective for a person. That’s exactly what happened to NPR’s Rachel Martin after her father passed away unexpectedly. Rachel’s voice is one that NPR listeners are certainly familiar with. She’s been an international correspondent, plus she’s been the host of Morning Edition and Weekend Edition. But after her father died, she decided it was time for a shift. She is using her reporting prowess with her desire to ask tough and existential questions for a new podcast called Wild Card. Rachel says getting to report the news has always felt like a superpower.