While many of us acquire pollen involuntarily in our noses, throats, and eyes, some devices and people collect pollen on purpose. Last week, three of these scientists—Britteny Booth, John Shadwick, and Lora Shadwick—came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about their pollen collection methods and the data those collections reveal.

Listen • 12:18