Dallas Ponce channels 20th-century Delta blues

By Kyle Kellams
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:51 PM CDT
Juke Joint Project

Tonight and tomorrow night, June 18-19, NWA will have a chance to hear early 20th-century Delta blues performed by a pair of talented Argentinian singers, musicians and researchers. Dallas Ponce is a renowned Argentinian duo touring Mississippi and Arkansas for the first time this month. They’ll perform at BC’s Blues Shack and Juke Joint in the David and Barbara Pryor Center and at Murano’s in Fayetteville. Yesterday afternoon, they stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio.

Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsLive Music
