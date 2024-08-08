© 2024 KUAF
Arkansas awarded $2 million as part of Cooperative Endangered Species Fund

By Jack Travis
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:11 PM CDT
Yellowcheek darter
Pedro Ardapple-Kindberg
/
Public Domain
Yellowcheek darter

In July, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it would award more than $48 million in grants to 19 states and Guam as part of the Cooperative Endangered Species Fund to support land acquisition and conservation planning. The awards are matched by more than $27 million in partner agency funding. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reports that Arkansas received $2.2 million to help preserve the habitat of three small species, two of which are only found in a handful of streams in the Natural State.

Tags
Ozarks at Large ConservationArkansas Game and Fish Commission
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.
