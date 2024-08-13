Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland returns

The Arkansas Cinema Society's annual celebration of movies, Filmland, starts tomorrow, Aug. 13, in Little Rock with a screening of The Duel, followed by a conversation with actor and executive producer Dylan Sprouse and actor Hart Denton. Filmland continues through Sunday with screenings and conversations. Kody Ford, director of outreach, programs and education with the Arkansas Cinema Society, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the event.

