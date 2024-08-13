© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland returns

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:51 PM CDT
Arkansas Cinema Society

The Arkansas Cinema Society's annual celebration of movies, Filmland, starts tomorrow, Aug. 13, in Little Rock with a screening of The Duel, followed by a conversation with actor and executive producer Dylan Sprouse and actor Hart Denton. Filmland continues through Sunday with screenings and conversations. Kody Ford, director of outreach, programs and education with the Arkansas Cinema Society, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the event.

Ozarks at Large MoviesArkansas Cinema Society
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
  • Arts and Culture
    Celebrating the 10th anniversary of 'Valley Inn'
    Kyle Kellams
    It’s been an active 10 years for film in northwest Arkansas. A small-budget film, "Valley Inn," with Joey Lauren Adams and Natalie Canerday, about a New Jersey college student suddenly sent to rural Arkansas, was released in 2014, and it helped get the ball rolling. Last month, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams talked with filmmakers via Zoom about their memories of creating "Valley Inn."
  • Arts and Culture
    From Scout to Mrs. Dubois: Mary Badham on acting 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
    Kyle Kellams
    The national touring production of To Kill a Mockingbird is at Walton Arts Center this week. The Tony-winner features an adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-prize-winning novel by Aaron Sorkin. Included in the cast is Mary Badham, the actor who, at 10 years old, received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Scout. For this production, she is an entirely different kind of character, the aging, bitter racist Mrs. Dubois. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the role.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Robo-trucking, Filmland 2024
    Becca Martin Brown
    On today's show, logging 50,000 miles of autonomous driving of long-haul trucking. Also, a nearly 150-year-old printing press is repatriated to the Cherokee Nation. Plus, the Filmland 2024 lineup includes screenings and film-related panels with creative heavyweights.