© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

'How To Do Everything' returns to NPR

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT

The NPR podcast How to Do Everything is coming back. It ended in late 2016 after scores of episodes exploring “how to get close to a panda,” “how to find the best seat on your next flight,” and “how to free up space on your iPhone.” From producers at NPR’s Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Ian Chillag and Mike Danforth, the first new episode in nearly seven years, drops this week. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams talked with Ian and Mike about bringing the show back.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Podcast
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content