Miles Jandrasevic hikes some of the country’s longest trails, from the Ozark Highlands Trail to the more than 2,600 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail. He’ll discuss his hikes and the Ozark Highlands Trail tonight, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. in the HPER Building on the University of Arkansas campus. Miles came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio, and you'll hear much of the conversation next week on Ozarks at Large.

Listen • 7:30