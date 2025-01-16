Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approves $66 million for water projects
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission is approving more than $66 million for water and wastewater projects in eight locations in the state. Bentonville is receiving a $55 million loan for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The money will be used for water resource recovery facility improvements. Eureka Springs will use nearly $6.3 million loaned from the Water, Sewer and Solid Waste Fund for wastewater treatment plant improvements.