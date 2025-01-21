© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Grant allows Arkansas Children's Research Institute to study 'forever chemicals'

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:25 PM CST
Canva Stock

A $3 million grant will allow the Arkansas Children's Research Institute to study the effect substances dubbed “forever chemicals” have on infant and child development. The NIH grant will also look at whether a pregnant mother’s physical activity can offer some protection against those chemicals’ effects. The research will build upon work at ACRI, indicating that exposure to chemicals can affect how genes are activated in the placenta. Toxins included in the research are man-made chemicals found in carpets, cookware and cleaning products. The research team aims to understand how the chemicals may impact maternal and child health during the prenatal and postnatal period.

Tags
Ozarks at Large HealthArkansas Children's Hospital
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content