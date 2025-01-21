Grant allows Arkansas Children's Research Institute to study 'forever chemicals'

A $3 million grant will allow the Arkansas Children's Research Institute to study the effect substances dubbed “forever chemicals” have on infant and child development. The NIH grant will also look at whether a pregnant mother’s physical activity can offer some protection against those chemicals’ effects. The research will build upon work at ACRI, indicating that exposure to chemicals can affect how genes are activated in the placenta. Toxins included in the research are man-made chemicals found in carpets, cookware and cleaning products. The research team aims to understand how the chemicals may impact maternal and child health during the prenatal and postnatal period.