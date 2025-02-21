Gov. Sanders announces round of appointments to boards, commissions

This story is from our partner Talk Business & Politics.

Gov. Sarah Sanders announced the following appointments on Feb.20:

Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

Andrew Berner, Jonesboro, to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Steven Smith.

Arkansas Economic Development Council

Jerry Holder, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Tracy Rancifer.

Molly Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

Arkansas Public Service Commission

Lawrence “Justin” Tate, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.

Arkansas Racing Commission

Michael “Denny” East, Marion, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2030. Reappointment.

John Schmelzle, Rogers, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Kent “Bo” Hunter.

Arkansas Real Estate Commission

Eugene Post, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Term to expire Dec. 31, 2027. Reappointment.

Arkansas State Police Commission

Jeffery Teague, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2032. Reappointment.

Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas

Roger Polston, Cave City, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Term to expire June 15, 2027. Reappointment.

Contractors Licensing Board

Donald Weaver, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Term to expire Dec. 31, 2027. Reappointment.

Post-Prison Transfer Board

William Shock, Conway, to the Post-Prison Transfer Board. Term to Jan. 14, 2032. Reappointment.

State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors

Jared Wiley, Benton, to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors. Term to expire July 1, 2027. Replaces Lorie Tudor.

Jefferson County Quorum Court

Richard Victorino, Pine Bluff, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 11, for Jefferson County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Danny Holcomb.

Independence County Quorum Court

Boyce C. Barnett, Cave City, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 5, for Independence County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Bill Lindsey.

Ouachita County Quorum Court

Michael Tyler, Camden, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 3, for Ouachita County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Carl Edward Pickett Jr.

Poinsett County Quorum Court

Diane Jones, Harrisburg, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 1, for Poinsett County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Randy Jones.

Union County Quorum Court

Thad Mason, Norphlet, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 6, for Union County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Currently vacant position.

Van Buren County Quorum Court

Robbia Mays, Clinton, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 1, for Van Buren County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of David Holcomb.