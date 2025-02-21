Gov. Sanders announces round of appointments to boards, commissions
This story is from our partner Talk Business & Politics.
Gov. Sarah Sanders announced the following appointments on Feb.20:
Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
Andrew Berner, Jonesboro, to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Steven Smith.
Arkansas Economic Development Council
Jerry Holder, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Tracy Rancifer.
Molly Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.
Arkansas Public Service Commission
Lawrence “Justin” Tate, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2031. Reappointment.
Arkansas Racing Commission
Michael “Denny” East, Marion, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2030. Reappointment.
John Schmelzle, Rogers, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Kent “Bo” Hunter.
Arkansas Real Estate Commission
Eugene Post, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Term to expire Dec. 31, 2027. Reappointment.
Arkansas State Police Commission
Jeffery Teague, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term to expire Jan. 14, 2032. Reappointment.
Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas
Roger Polston, Cave City, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Term to expire June 15, 2027. Reappointment.
Contractors Licensing Board
Donald Weaver, Conway, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Term to expire Dec. 31, 2027. Reappointment.
Post-Prison Transfer Board
William Shock, Conway, to the Post-Prison Transfer Board. Term to Jan. 14, 2032. Reappointment.
State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors
Jared Wiley, Benton, to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors. Term to expire July 1, 2027. Replaces Lorie Tudor.
Jefferson County Quorum Court
Richard Victorino, Pine Bluff, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 11, for Jefferson County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Danny Holcomb.
Independence County Quorum Court
Boyce C. Barnett, Cave City, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 5, for Independence County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Bill Lindsey.
Ouachita County Quorum Court
Michael Tyler, Camden, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 3, for Ouachita County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Carl Edward Pickett Jr.
Poinsett County Quorum Court
Diane Jones, Harrisburg, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 1, for Poinsett County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of Randy Jones.
Union County Quorum Court
Thad Mason, Norphlet, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 6, for Union County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Currently vacant position.
Van Buren County Quorum Court
Robbia Mays, Clinton, to serve as Justice of the Peace for District 1, for Van Buren County. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Fulfills the remaining term of David Holcomb.