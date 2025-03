After a little over a year of business, Fayetteville family-owned food truck Swag Banh Mi will be officially closing on May 30, according to their Instagram.

Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with founder Nhan Pham and his sister Yen Pham, who both work at the truck, about their experience as a local business in the area and their feelings about closing the doors to pursue new opportunities.