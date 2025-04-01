U.K. company Skarper innovates e-bike conversion process

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator, or AGCA, is underway in Bentonville and around the world. This initiative, a co-effort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program and Startup Junkie, has recruited a cohort of 10 startups from North America and Europe, and offers a 10-week hybrid program designed to support cycling-related tech innovation, provide access to investors and mentors, and build strategic partnerships with top brands in the industry.

We previously heard from the folks behind AGCA, but as the accelerator kicks into gear, we’re turning our attention to companies participating in the program. First, we’ll hear from Uri Meirovich, one of the minds behind U.K.-based Skarper, a company that aims to revolutionize the analog-to-e-bike conversion process. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis contacted Uri’s office in London via Zoom to learn more about their product and how the AGCA is helping them expand into new territories.