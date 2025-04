Trying to understand how what we might call evil exists can be daunting. From genocide to apartheid, organized wickedness can defy reason. Elizabeth Minnich considers the worst we can do and how it can happen in her 2016 book, “The Evil of Banality: On the Life and Death Importance of Thinking.”

There is a new, expanded edition of "The Evil of Banality" available now, and last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Elizabeth Minnich about the book.