Arkansas Game and Fish concludes study on chronic wasting disease

In 2020 the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission began a research study with the University of Georgia to look at the spread and effects of chronic wasting disease (CWD) among the state's deer population.

The mysterious illness, sometimes called "zombie deer" disease, was first identified in Colorado in the 1960s and was discovered in Arkansas deer in 2016.

Marcelo Jorge, a researcher with the University of Georgia, lead the study and says the findings will be particularly useful as CWD spreads to more deer in the southeastern U.S.

He says the Game and Fish Commission needs help from hunters in or near Newton and Searcy counties to harvest the remaining 35 collared deer. Hunters interested, or those who have a tagged deer on their property, can contact the researchers at 870-280-8456.

