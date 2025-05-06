BrakeAce helps cyclists go faster

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is a partnership between the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program and Startup Junkie, aimed at fostering cycling technology innovation for businesses globally. Our reporter, Jack Travis, has interviewed multiple founders who participated, and now he explores BrakeAce with founder Matt Miller. A native of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Miller relocated to New Zealand and started to revolutionize the art of increasing speed through mindful braking.

The NWA community will soon have a chance to meet the minds behind these companies at the AGCA’s Demo Night event on May 20 at The Ledger in Bentonville. Hear cohort members pitch, meet the founders and celebrate cycling entrepreneurship.