Victor Luckerson’s “Built From the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street” explores how the district became known as Black Wall Street, how it was engulfed in violence in a race massacre in 1921, and what took place in the century since the massacre. Luckerson spoke with Kyle Kellams about how he focused on correctly detailing the history and modern picture of Greenwood.

