Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Film
-
-
A new movie about Tammy Faye Bakker benefits from a great performance from Jessica Chastain to tell the story. Courtney Lanning, a film critic with the…
-
The Arkansas Cinema Society is Hosting a Screenwriting Lab in Springdale this fall for 15 writers between the ages of 15 and 19. Deadline for applying is…
-
Cop Shop is a crime thriller with roots in the grindhouse movie movement of decades ago. Courntey Lanning, a film critic with the Arkansas…
-
Courtney Lanning, a film critic with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says Kate isn't original but does some things (like violence and showcasing Japan)…
-
In this week's conversation with Courtney Lanning, film critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, we hear about the new adaptation of Cinderella on Amazon…
-
The new film, Molta Bella, directed by Alexander Jeffery, was created in Sicily in 18 days on a small budget. He explains how the process worked. The…
-
He's All That is a remake of a late 90's film, She's All That. Courtney lanning, a film critic with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says neither is worth…
-
Courtney Lanning, a flim critic with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says a new mystery about memories provides little worth remembering. But a new…
-
The new film CODA examines the relationship between a high school senior and her deaf parents as she considers moving away for college. Courtney Lanning,…