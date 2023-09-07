Community Spotlight: "Voices and Votes" Event

Pete speaks to Trisha Posey, the honors director and a professor of history at John Brown University, about “Voices and Votes”, a live event on Thursday, September 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Simmons Great Hall on the John Brown University campus.
The event will include a panel discussion led by Kyle Kellams from KUAF Public Radio with leaders in political engagement from Northwest Arkansas – including Daniel Bennett (JBU Political Science Chair), Laura Gutierrez (Justice Ambassador Specialist at Prison Fellowship), Delia Haak (Arkansas House Representative), Chris Seawood (Treasurer, Northwest Arkansas MLK Council) and Yamil Tenorio (JBU student and President of AEI Executive Council Program).