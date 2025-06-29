A new album celebrates Clifton Chenier, the 'King of Zydeco'

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani sits down with Midnight Wagon band members Ian Garrett and Trevor Speight to discuss the group's new music and their eclectic influences, which include bands like the Pixies and Joy Division.