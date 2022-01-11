Chenoa Summers seeks Democratic bid for Arkansas Senate to challenge GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan

Jonesboro resident Chenoa Summers says she's running as a Democrat for the Arkansas Senate seat currently being held by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

In a press release obtained by content partners KLEK, Summers says she plans to represent all people and to fight for "common sense" COVID mitigation strategies and civil liberties such as voting rights, a woman's right to bodily autonomy, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Summers is a member of the Human Rights Campaign, the Arkansas Native Plant Society, Phi Beta Kappa honor's society, and the Arkansas Forestry Association.

Sullivan was elected to the seat in 2020 which represents parts of Craighead County and Jonesboro. He had served 3 terms in the state House prior to becoming Senator.

