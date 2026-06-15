The Art of Relaxation
The Art of Relaxation
Slow down for an hour. Mount Sequoyah is offering a new series of intimate, guided experiences open to overnight guests and locals alike, no experience needed, just show up ready to relax.
Each session is 60 minutes and just $25. Spaces are limited.
JULY 11, 2026
Sketching in Nature | 10am – 12pm
Pottery Glazing | 2 – 3pm
Sound Bath | 4 – 5pm
OCTOBER 3, 2026
Pottery Glazing | 2 – 3pm
Sketching in Nature | 3 – 5pm
Sound Bath | 4 – 5pm
Mount Sequoyah Center
25
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Sequoyah Center
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
Artist Group Info
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
Mount Sequoyah Center
150 N Skyline DrFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org