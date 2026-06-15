The Art of Relaxation

Slow down for an hour. Mount Sequoyah is offering a new series of intimate, guided experiences open to overnight guests and locals alike, no experience needed, just show up ready to relax.

Each session is 60 minutes and just $25. Spaces are limited.

JULY 11, 2026

Sketching in Nature | 10am – 12pm

Pottery Glazing | 2 – 3pm

Sound Bath | 4 – 5pm

OCTOBER 3, 2026

Pottery Glazing | 2 – 3pm

Sketching in Nature | 3 – 5pm

Sound Bath | 4 – 5pm