Watch Leikeli47 live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

One thing about a Leikeli47 show: She's gonna eat. Every. Single. Time. Her soul-swirling magnetism shines through, even with her face concealed. The LA-based performer's high-octane set at NPR Music's 15th anniversary show served bars and bravado, despite a humble setup, whipping the 9:30 Club into a whirlwind; the crowd screeching, snapping, voguing and dreaming like nothing else that night. In the midst of her nine-song party, Leikeli even made time to share the spotlight with some special guests — from professional dancers to myself, a professional fan.

SET LIST:

  • "Wash & Set"

  • "Look"

  • "Post That"

  • "BITM

  • "Zoom"

  • "Carry Anne"

  • "Attitude"

  • "Girl Blunt"

  • "Money"

    • MUSICIANS:

  • Leikeli47 

  • DJ Skillz

    • CREDITS:

    Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistants: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Tsering Bista; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU

    Sidney Madden
    Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
