Felix Contreras' favorite albums and songs of 2024

By Felix Contreras
Published December 18, 2024 at 9:58 AM CST
Mexican American country and America artist Wyatt Flores is just one of many musicians changing the conversation around Latin music in 2024.
Natalie Rhea
/
Courtesy of the artist
I say this every year, but it does become more true: The width and breadth of what we loosely call Latin music is astounding. In fact, this may be the year that I finally stop using that term altogether. Consider the stylistic gaps in these top 10 lists: Mexican American country/Americana, jazz, Puerto Rican folk music, Barcelona-based experimental acoustic music, an ethereal film soundtrack from a Brazilian classical cellist and a couple of Afro Caribbean-based burners — it truly defies any categorization.

And because my listening diet crosses genres, I also included a couple of genre-defying artists who do not have Latin American roots. But what ties them all together, when I line them up and select shuffle, is a deeply sincere drive to exist both inside and outside of genres, to test the outer and inner limits of creativity — that always feeds my search for the sound I didn't know I needed in my life.

My top 10 albums of 2024

  • Wyatt Flores, Welcome to the Plains 
  • Carin León, Palabra de To's 
  • Amaia Miranda, Mientras viva brilla 
  • Dom La Nena, LA VIE DE MA MÈRE
  • Gaby Moreno, Dusk 
  • Rodrigo Recabarren, Pablo Menares & Yago Vazquez, Familia 
  • Fabiola Méndez, Flora Campesina 
  • Lucia Fumero, Folklore I 
  • Shabaka, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace  
  • Arooj Aftab, Night Reign

My top 10 songs of 2024

  • Damaris Bojor, "No es normal"
  • Sheila E. (feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar), "Bemba Colorá"
  • Andres Levin (feat. Los Van Van, Alain Pérez, Perdito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yissy Garcia, Yerba Buena, "Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso)" 
  • Residente (feat. Sílvia Pérez Cruz & Penelope Cruz), "313" 
  • The Mavericks (feat. Sierra Ferrell), "Moon & Stars" 
  • Ana Tijoux, "Millonaria"
  • Lisa Morales, "Hermana"
  • Reyna Tropical, "Aquí Te Cuido" 
  • Luis Muñoz, "Lords of War"
  • Juana Luna (feat. ELENI), "La Paloma"

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
