Morning news brief

With the first day of May comes the annual Artosphere Festival, presented by the Walton Arts Center. For 18 days, there will be art, activities, and gatherings that merge creativity and nature. Yesterday, Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams talked with Jennifer Ross, Vice President of Programming at Walton Arts Center, about the festival.
The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is nearing the end of its first semester. The program aims to promote innovation and growth in the global cycling industry. Recently, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with Michael Burton, founder of Lockstop, one of the participating companies, which has created on-location bike locks.