Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On today's show, we learn how centuries-old Ozark folk tunes inspire Jake Hertzog’s latest jazz, and the Jake Hertzog Trio performs in our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio. Plus, the whole-person approach at the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.