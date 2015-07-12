Swept Away: Sweden Creek Shiitake Farm Ravaged by Floods, Community Steps Up to Help

When drenching rain started to fall on the evening of Monday, June 24th at Carole Ann Rose’s mushroom farm near Kingston, she worried she might have trouble getting out to make deliveries the next day. Two hours later, she says a total of seven inches of rain had fallen on her property, and the raging waters threatened the safety of farm families. In the morning, with everyone accounted for, they counted the cost of the flooding. Almost half their crop had been washed away. She says the outpouring of support in the days and weeks since has given them the strength to go on. Volunteers cleared debris, and well-wishers have contributed almost 10 thousand dollars via gofundme.

Carole Ann Rose says Ozark Natural Foods made a donation to help replace the farm's air conditioner, and that the coop is accepting donations for Sweden Creek at the register.