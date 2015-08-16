Knowing Family History Important to Finding Aneurysms

Dr. Clint Wood, a neurointerventional radiologist and surgeon, says knowing if someone in your family has died from a ruptured aneurysm is all you need to know to need to get screened. Six million Americans are living with an un-ruptured aneurysm and many of them don't know it. A relatively, noninvasive procedure called coiling can prevent it from rupturing and potentially save a life. Dr. Wood performed the procedure on Caroline Langston, who began having abnormal headaches after her sister died suddenly.

