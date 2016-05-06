Thousands of Arkansans Lose Food Assistance

Healthy single adults between the ages of 18 and 50 in Arkansas with no dependents who’ve relied on USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP will no longer receive food assistance if they are not employed or in a job training program. The new rule aims to get more welfare-dependent recipients off the dole and into the workforce.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.