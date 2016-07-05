Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Absolute Modifiers Have Absolute Meaning
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published July 5, 2016 at 11:17 AM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian today makes distinctions about words, such as "immortal," "unique," and "essential" that can't vary in intensity and they can't be compared.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
