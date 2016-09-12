Arkansas Public Service Commission Considers Net Metering Changes

Hundreds of residential and commercial on-site alternative energy producers in Arkansas are closely monitoring proposed changes to the state’s net metering compensation and rate structures, being decided by the Arkansas Public Service Commission. APSC welcomes public comment to Docket 16-027-R through October 4th.
