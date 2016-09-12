© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Public Service Commission Considers Net Metering Changes

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 12, 2016 at 1:04 PM CDT
Hundreds of residential and commercial on-site alternative energy producers in Arkansas are closely monitoring proposed changes to the state’s net metering compensation and rate structures, being decided by the Arkansas Public Service Commission. APSC welcomes public comment to Docket 16-027-R through October 4th.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
