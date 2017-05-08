© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Two Rogers Teachers Compete on Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament

KUAF
Published May 8, 2017 at 3:08 PM CDT
1 of 5
Mary Parker and Cody Vest, two teachers from Rogers Heritage High School, will appear on the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament this week.
Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
Normally, the contestants on the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament are not allowed to know each other, but the show made an exception when two teachers, Mary Parker and Cody Vest, from Rogers Heritage High School were chosen to compete. Not only do the two work together, they also coach the Quiz Bowl team. Parker will appear on Tuesday's episode and Vest will appear on Wednesday's episode. If they win their games this week, they will move on to the semi-finals, which air next week. In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, Jeopardy! airs at 4:30 on CBS (Channel 5) every weekday.

