Two Rogers Teachers Compete on Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament

Normally, the contestants on the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament are not allowed to know each other, but the show made an exception when two teachers, Mary Parker and Cody Vest, from Rogers Heritage High School were chosen to compete. Not only do the two work together, they also coach the Quiz Bowl team. Parker will appear on Tuesday's episode and Vest will appear on Wednesday's episode. If they win their games this week, they will move on to the semi-finals, which air next week. In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, Jeopardy! airs at 4:30 on CBS (Channel 5) every weekday.