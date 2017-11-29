Contemplative Playground Swings Resonate

Rogers sound artist, Craig Colorusso has installed three monolithic swings at Uptown Fayetteville -- an intentional apartment complex -- for both residents and visitors to experience. A pop-up exhibit showcasing Colorusso's work will take place at the complex Dec. 14 through 16.
