Contemplative Playground Swings Resonate

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 29, 2017 at 10:57 AM CST
uptown_swings.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Craig Colorusso, left, and curator Sarah King, play on Uptown Fayetteville's "sound swings."

Rogers sound artist, Craig Colorusso has installed three monolithic swings at Uptown Fayetteville -- an intentional apartment complex -- for both residents and visitors to experience. A pop-up exhibit showcasing Colorusso's work will take place at the complex Dec. 14 through 16.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
