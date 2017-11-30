© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Private Interests and the Environment

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 30, 2017 at 9:52 AM CST

There have been few new government-led environmental regulations passed in recent years. But private interests are creating their own regulations. During a symposium on the University of Arkansas campus in October, Michael Vandenbergh, co-director of the Vanderbilt Energy, Environment and Land Use Program, addressed the topic. He also came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk further about the topic. Vandenbergh and Jonathan Gilligan have written the new book Beyond Politics: The Private Governance Response to Climate Change.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories environment
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content