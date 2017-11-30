Private Interests and the Environment

There have been few new government-led environmental regulations passed in recent years. But private interests are creating their own regulations. During a symposium on the University of Arkansas campus in October, Michael Vandenbergh, co-director of the Vanderbilt Energy, Environment and Land Use Program, addressed the topic. He also came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk further about the topic. Vandenbergh and Jonathan Gilligan have written the new book Beyond Politics: The Private Governance Response to Climate Change.